Orlando Scandrick Picking Adrian Peterson To Beat Le'Veon Bell In Boxing Match

A man who's been hit by both Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell in his football career is weighing on the celeb boxing match between the two NFL stars ... and he's giving the edge to AP in the fight.

Orlando Scandrick -- the longtime Dallas Cowboys cornerback who played 11 seasons in the NFL -- says in his mind, Peterson is the safer pick if you're looking to bet on the match later this week.

"I've seen a couple of Instagram highlights and Adrian looks very, very strong," Scandrick tells us. "I know Adrian is very, very determined. I know he's a hard worker, he gives it all at everything."

"I mean, I'd be surprised to not see Adrian be victorious."

Bell and Peterson will square off on Saturday as part of the Social Gloves 2 event at Banc of California Stadium. The betting favorite is Le'Veon -- but it's clear, Scandrick, who played against both running backs multiple times in his career, sees the tilt going differently.

As for if Orlando would ever get in the ring himself, he told us there's no chance in hell.

He did, though, deliver a message to the guys ahead of the fight -- "Protect yourself!"

