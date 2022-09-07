Tyrese Wants New Judge to Handle Divorce Case After Heated Court Exchange

Tyrese is fuming over his divorce case -- where he was ordered to keep paying $10k/month in child support -- and wants a new judge to weigh in, claiming the old robe had it out for him.

The actor filed new legal docs this week, obtained by TMZ, that spell out the reasons that he wants a fresh set of his eyes on this case -- with the main one being that Judge Farmer, who was presiding over the divorce, was clearly biased against Tyrese.

There are a few examples laid out in his filing ... Tyrese says during a pretrial meeting in Judge Farmer's chambers, hizzoner apparently told Tyrese and his ex, Samantha Lee Gibson, that he thought $10,690 per month in child support was appropriate based on the financial evidence and that he didn't care if Gibson was a "greedy, gold-digging bitch."

Essentially, Tyrese is claiming this judge already made up his mind on how things should go even before hearing arguments and testimony in court.

Not just that -- but Tyrese alleges the judge's favor was shown early and often during the actual trial ... including belittling admonishments and cutting off Tyrese in the middle of his answers that were caught on video, which Tyrese says were totally outrageous. Tyrese claims his lawyer "definitely felt bullied by Judge Farmer" during the case.