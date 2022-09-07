Nationals Sending Gift To Family After Man Steals Ball From Girl At Game

... Sending Gifts To Family To Make Up For It!!!

The Washington Nationals are stepping in to make a girl and her family feel better after a man stole a ball from them at a game last week ... apologizing for it all and sending over a gift.

The incident initially happened during the Nats vs. A's game on Sept. 1 -- which was also Youth Champions Day.

For the occasion, the Nationals invited the Shenandoah Rec League Babe Ruth 10U All-Star Softball team ... and at one point, Washington outfielder Joey Meneses threw a ball to them so they could have a souvenir.

Grown man steals baseball from little girl. @Nationals can you get Joey Meneses to sign a baseball and send it to my daughter? ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/itcQFseOQO — Gina Hilliard (@GinaHilliard33) September 2, 2022 @GinaHilliard33

The problem? A man intercepted it -- and didn't give it back.

The 10-year-old girl who was in line to catch the ball was clearly upset by the dude's actions ... and her mother, Regina Hilliard, later pleaded with the Nats to make things right.

Turns out, the team did just that, because Hilliard says they reached out just a couple days later.

"They are sending something our way," Hilliard said, "and hope that this can serve as a symbol of a good experience at the park rather than a bad one!♥⚾"