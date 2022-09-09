Queen Elizabeth's Death Won't Help Prince Harry's Relationship with Royal Family

While many families come together in a moment of healing after the death of a loved one, the mountain of anger between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and The Royal Family is just too much to overcome.

Queen Elizabeth acted as a sort of bridge over the years, with The Sussexes on one side and Prince William and King Charles on the other. Now, that bridge is gone.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield tells us there's a chance things could get even worse between the rivals in the coming months ... namely because of projects Harry and Meghan have on the horizon.

Harry's upcoming memoir -- set to drop in November -- allegedly contains some damning info about the strained relationship, including parts that could be damaging to Queen Consort Camilla.

Remember, many believe it was either Camilla or King Charles that made racist remarks about the skin color of Harry and Meghan's son, Archie, which have never been cleared up privately or publicly.

Schofield also believes Meghan's new podcast, which has 12 pre-recorded episodes set to drop weekly, will also take digs at the Royals ... causing further division. Given the fact the memoir is already written and podcasts recorded, Schofield says there's no turning back.