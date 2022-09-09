Protester Dragged Off Field For Interrupting Rams-Bills Game With Pink Flare

The L.A. Rams and Buffalo Bills' season opener nearly went up in smoke on Thursday ... when protesters rushed the field with a pink flare -- with one being dragged off by security.

Two women somehow found their way onto the field during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium ... as many in the sold-out crowd whipped their phones out to record the debacle.

Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho was one of them -- and you can see in his footage one of the two women was holding up a pink smoke bomb while racing down the field like a running back.

SoFi security quickly caught up to her and tackled her to the ground -- right in front of the Bills' defensive huddle -- before hauling her away.

The protesters wore a RightToRescue.com shirt, which is a website that claims to help "the whistleblowers facing prison time for exposing factory farm abuses and rescuing suffering animals."

BREAKING! @DxEverywhere activists disrupt Rams Bills Thursday Night Football with pink smoke flares & to draw attention to #SmithfieldTrial for the #RightToRescue as @waynehhsiung & @101Darwins face over a decade in prison for rescuing sick baby piglets. https://t.co/fMG0atOTqJ pic.twitter.com/V04PTmjHQM — Direct Action Everywhere (@DxEverywhere) September 9, 2022 @DxEverywhere

Direct Action Everywhere took responsibility for the protest and released a statement saying the two women were there to bring awareness to the upcoming trial of Smithfield Foods factory farm whistleblowers.

"The protest aims to shine a light on what DxE calls a landmark trial for animal rights, food justice and free speech, and more broadly, on the entire animal agricultural industry, which DxE says is inherently abusive and exploitative."

