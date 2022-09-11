Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Apologizes for Homophobic Language

9/11/2022 1:02 PM PT
homophobic remarks
Anthony Edwards is apologizing for a homophobic comment he made ... saying there's no excuse for what was said.

The Timberwolves guard took to Twitter Sunday, writing ... "What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

He's referring to a video that was posted to his Instagram Story in the past day or so -- where he's in the car looking at a group of shirtless men on the sidewalk across the way.

Some of the guys are hugging and embracing each other, and AE says ... "Look at these queer ass n****s, man. Look at the world I came to." There's a woman with him laughing in the passenger seat. There was a caption too ... "Dese n****s different."

It's unclear where exactly he was when he shot this, or when exactly it was filmed ... but in any case -- it appears to have been briefly featured on his very public page.

This is a big deal ... Edwards is a rising star in the league, so his words carry weight. The team doesn't appear to have addressed the issue just yet -- ditto for the NBA. Unclear what sort of punishment, if any, he'll receive.

