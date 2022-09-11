Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Apologizes for Homophobic Language

Play video content Instagram / @theanthonyedwards_

Anthony Edwards is apologizing for a homophobic comment he made ... saying there's no excuse for what was said.

The Timberwolves guard took to Twitter Sunday, writing ... "What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

He's referring to a video that was posted to his Instagram Story in the past day or so -- where he's in the car looking at a group of shirtless men on the sidewalk across the way.

Some of the guys are hugging and embracing each other, and AE says ... "Look at these queer ass n****s, man. Look at the world I came to." There's a woman with him laughing in the passenger seat. There was a caption too ... "Dese n****s different."

It's unclear where exactly he was when he shot this, or when exactly it was filmed ... but in any case -- it appears to have been briefly featured on his very public page.