Lorde's Younger Sister Indy Yelich Dropping First Song Ever

Lorde My Little Sis Has Pipes!!! ... Releasing First Song Ever
9/13/2022 12:40 AM PT
Lorde's little sis is following in the singer's footsteps ... because she's gearing up to release her first ever track -- and it's already sounding like a certified hit.
23-year-old Indy Yelich is releasing her song, "Threads" soon ... and it's the first piece of music she's ever officially put out -- needless to say this is a BIG deal for the young artist.
Clearly musical talent runs in the family... but the sisters even have a similar music style -- just take a listen.
It's unclear if Indy's signed with a label yet, but she's got the chops for the big leagues ... maybe her big sister can pull some strings and get her a deal!!!
Indy teased the track a few weeks ago on social media ... posting a clip of her singing the song while playing the piano.
For those unaware, Lorde's been getting back into writing hits ... telling the crowd at London's Roadhouse back in June she's been "thinking about bangers" -- adding she's gettin' close to writing dance tracks once again.