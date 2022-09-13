Lorde's Younger Sister Indy Yelich Dropping First Song Ever

Lorde's little sis is following in the singer's footsteps ... because she's gearing up to release her first ever track -- and it's already sounding like a certified hit.

23-year-old Indy Yelich is releasing her song, "Threads" soon ... and it's the first piece of music she's ever officially put out -- needless to say this is a BIG deal for the young artist.

Clearly musical talent runs in the family... but the sisters even have a similar music style -- just take a listen.

It's unclear if Indy's signed with a label yet, but she's got the chops for the big leagues ... maybe her big sister can pull some strings and get her a deal!!!

Indy teased the track a few weeks ago on social media ... posting a clip of her singing the song while playing the piano.