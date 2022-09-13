Mike Martz Rips Trey Lance ... 'I've Never Liked Him, I Still Don't Like Him'

... 'I've Never Liked Him, I Still Don't Like Him'

Mike Martz went scorched earth on Trey Lance this weekend ... blasting the 49ers quarterback for his performance in Week 1 while admitting, "I've never liked him."

The former Niners offensive coordinator held nothing back when discussing Lance's loss to the Bears on The 33rd Team -- ripping the 22-year-old for his play in the 19-10 defeat in Chicago.

Former Super Bowl winning coach Mike Martz told @The33rdTeamFB that #Bears QB Justin Fields ”Can't do anything at all.”



And on #49ers Trey Lance: “He's not a great passer. Doesn’t have good skills. takes him a long time to set himself and throw the football.” pic.twitter.com/K1iDU07bbB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 13, 2022 @NFL_DovKleiman

"I want [49ers coaches'] eyeballs here," Martz said. "I've never seen anything about this kid that was encouraging at all."

Martz criticized Lance's throwing motion, his decision-making ... and his running ability -- adding that has no idea "what [Lance] is."

"He looked like a fullback stumbling around, trying to run the ball to me," Martz said.

"He's not particularly a good guy running with the football -- and based on what I saw today, I mean, he missed two guys completely by themselves."

Lance completed just 13 of his 28 passes for 164 yards and an interception in the defeat. And, while it was raining cats and dogs at Soldier Field, Martz said that's just not enough of an excuse for the way Lance played.

"I know this," the former coach said, "he can only go up. He can only get better because you can't get any worse than what he did today."

Martz also went in on Lance's opponent -- Bears QB Justin Fields -- saying the Chicago signal-caller was "less than remarkable" in the win, despite his two touchdowns.

"I don't know if I've ever seen such a bad performance by a quarterback in his opening performance of the season," said Martz, a heralded quarterbacks coach during his time in the NFL. "He was just completely awful."