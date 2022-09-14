Golf Star Will Zalatoris Pleads W/ Tiger To Get Cart Exemption, 'Get In The Damn Cart'

Will Zalatoris -- one of golf's hottest young stars -- is begging Tiger Woods to officially apply for a cart exemption on the PGA Tour ... telling the legendary ball-striker to "get in the damn cart!"

Tiger has struggled to get around courses in his return to golf following his near-fatal car crash in 2021 ... and it's bothered him so much, it's affected his scores, and his ability to play tournaments with regularity.

Uh oh. Tiger Woods walking with a bit of a limp today that we didn't see earlier in the week. 😞 pic.twitter.com/reGRw24P6l — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) April 6, 2022 @CorkGaines

Woods can get permission from Tour officials to remedy the situation by using a cart -- given the severity of the leg injury he suffered in the L.A. accident -- but he's said he'll never do that, telling media members previously, "If I can’t play at that level, I can’t play at that level."

Zalatoris, who's set a goal to play a round with the golf legend at some point in his career, clearly thinks that's a mistake -- believing a cart exemption could extend Woods' reign on courses for several more years.

"The part that amazes me is he has such a hard time walking, but man, he can still play some good golf," Zalatoris told Graham Bensinger on the latest episode of "In Depth With Graham Bensinger."

"Tiger could get a cart if he wants to. But you know he's never going to take it. Because that's who he is. And it's like, selfishly, I'm like, 'Dude, get in the cart. I want to play with you.'"

Zalatoris, who finished in second in both this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open, added, "I want to see you when you're 50 ... get in the damn cart."

Happy Charlie.

Proud Tiger.@TigerWoods watched his son Charlie make the first eagle of his life at last year's PNC Championship.#TOURVault pic.twitter.com/rVPuIOaRZ8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 15, 2021 @PGATOUR

Woods has played competitively with a cart recently -- he used one in his famous return to golf with his son at the PNC Championship in 2021 ... and dominated.