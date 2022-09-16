'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' Owner Convicted of Arranging Nephew's Murder

"Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star, James "Tim" Norman is guilty of setting up his nephew's murder ... according to a Missouri jury.

The former reality TV star was convicted of three counts -- murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud -- after the jury deliberated for 3 days.

As we've reported, Norman was busted by feds who accused him of orchestrating the killing of Andre Montgomery, his nephew. Prosecutors said Norman masterminded the 21-year-old's slaying. Andrew was shot and killed on March 14, 2016.

Prosecutors said Norman -- who owns Sweetie Pie's restaurant -- tried to cash a $450K life insurance policy taken out on his nephew after working with a woman named Terica Ellis to pull off the murder.

Ellis was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and has pled guilty. She'll be sentenced next month.

Tim and Andre both starred on the OWN network show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's", which is about the popular soul food biz in St. Louis. They starred alongside Miss Robbie -- Andre's grandmother and Tim's mom.