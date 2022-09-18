Brooklyn Pastor Manhandles Woman During Live Streamed Service, Cops Respond

Play video content Bishop Lamor M. Whitehead

A Brooklyn pastor was caught on video manhandling a woman during his Sunday service -- and while cops certainly responded to the scene ... it doesn't appear he's been arrested yet.

The guy's name is Bishop Lamor Whitehead, and he heads up the local chapter of the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in the Canarsie neighborhood of B-Town ... where things got handsy this weekend as he was delivering a live streamed sermon.

It's unclear what exactly precipitated this, but NYPD sources tell us ... there was an argument over somebody filming Whitehead/the service, and it boiled over with an alleged physical confrontation. That jibes with a YouTube video that captured the entire sequence.

Bishop Whitehead appears to get interrupted by someone out in the pulpit who's shouting, and he tells the congregation to let her record ... which escalates into him inviting her up.

He asks the woman if she wants to come up and deliver the word for him, and then starts telling the visitors to praise Jesus while speaking in tongues. When the woman finally does reach the altar, he grabs her by the head and appears to shove her out of frame.

Whitehead tells somebody to get her out of here, and says he felt threatened ... seemingly as justification for what he did. He then continues the service normally like nothing happened.

Now, cops responded, but we've learned Whitehead has yet to be booked or processed for this ... and at this point, it's unclear if he's going to be. Our law enforcement sources say if he hasn't been busted by now this late in the day, it's unlikely he'll get rung up, period.

What our sources tell us did happen, however, was that Whitehead and the alleged victim were brought to a precinct for further investigation. But nothing appears to have come out of it from either end, at least for now. BTW, this is the same guy who was robbed mid-sermon earlier this summer ... which was also captured through his church's live stream feed.

