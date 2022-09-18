Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Underneath this celebrity scramble is someone who can carry a tune and has quite the moves. She started her career as an L.A. Lakers cheerleader circa 1980 ... and it was "Straight Up" from there ... right into choreographing for The Jacksons.

Her successful singing career scored her six number one songs on Billboard's Hot 100, tying her with Diana Ross and Ariana Grande. This star has definitely made her rounds in the world of reality competition shows including "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Masked Singer."