Aaron Carter Prepared to Sue GF for Defamation, Compares Himself to Johnny Depp

Aaron Carter is gearing up to take his girlfriend to court, and he thinks it could be as monumental as Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard -- which might explain his shout-out to a certain attorney.

The singer was talking Sunday in L.A. about the recent turmoil with on-again, off-again GF Melanie Martin, and he thinks suing her for defamation is the only way to go at this point.

He claims his career was almost ruined earlier this year over her claim he broke her ribs -- something that he completely denies.

Aaron's actually comparing his legal issues to Johnny and Amber's, and he's making a personal plea to Camille Vasquez ... clearly hoping she can also get him a 'W.'

On top of the alleged defamation, things reached an all-time high for Aaron Thursday night when police showed up at his Lancaster home ... after he accused Melanie of stealing some of his luxury goods.

She was reportedly removed from his property, but not arrested.

Aaron's now saying she refused to leave his pad and was trying to get a rise out of him by saying nasty things. He clarifies their kid was not present during the incident.