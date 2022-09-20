Bills' Dane Jackson Released From Hospital ... After Suffering Scary Neck Injury

Terrifying scene during the early NFL game on Monday night -- Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a neck injury that was so concerning, an ambulance came straight onto the field to transport him to a local hospital.

Jackson was hurt while making a tackle late in the second quarter of Buffalo's blowout win over the Tennessee Titans.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after injury. Pray for him🙏 pic.twitter.com/FgQoHrhOxJ — TNG (@TNG_News_) September 20, 2022 @TNG_News_

The 25-year-old was accidentally hit by his own teammate in the face -- and his body bent backward awkwardly. He stayed down on the ground for several minutes as trainers and doctors tended to him.

Eventually, he was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center -- where the Bills say he was being evaluated for a neck injury.

"He will be getting a CT scan and an x-ray," the team said in a statement late Monday night. "Jackson has full movement in extremities."

No further update on his condition was given.

Jackson was picked by the Bills in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft ... and has started 10 games for Buffalo in three seasons. He recorded three tackles and a pass breakup before exiting Monday's win.

Get better soon, Dane.