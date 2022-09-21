Coors Lights Cans Blanket FL Highway After Multi-Truck Crash

Brace yourself beer-lovers ... hundreds of cans of brew are wasting away on a stretch of Florida interstate after multiple semi-trucks wrecked and sent Coors Lights flying everywhere.

Commuters in Hernando County must have been buzzing hard Wednesday morning about the traffic jam caused by the 18-wheelers colliding and opening up a trailer's payload full of cases upon cases of the ol' silver bullets.

According to Highway Patrol, the beer man was the last truck in a chain reaction accident involving a total of 5 vehicles. As you can see the suds nearly completely covered the 2-lane highway and snarled traffic for hours.

The interstate was reopened by the afternoon, though ... once a bunch of fraternity bros rallied with beer bongs to remove all the debris!!!

Update: Crews continue to work to clear vehicles and debris along I-75 at this hour. pic.twitter.com/oEuReTxASX — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) September 21, 2022 @FHPTampa

We kid. A regular highway clean-up crew got the job done, but our money woulda been on the frat bros.