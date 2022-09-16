Sex Toys Cover Highway After Semitruck Rollover

Play video content News9

A semitrailer hauling sex toys and lubricant overturned on an Oklahoma highway, spilling its love load all over the place ... leaving reporters' and anchors' mouths agape.

The indecent exposure happened on I-40 on the outskirts of Oklahoma City, where the 18-wheeler got into an accident with another truck ... leaving boxes of dildos on the road.

One local TV news station, KWTV-News 9, had its helicopter over the scene and the report from the sky was absolutely hilarious. Hard to tell if the reporter and anchors actually knew what was filling the screen ... but they definitely skirted calling out the products.

When the camera zooms in some of the phallic merch was pretty evident -- whether in boxes or naked on the street -- so it made for some funny banter, even if it was inadvertent.

The sex toys really left a mess ... traffic was reportedly blocked for hours.