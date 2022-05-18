TikTok Star Says She Needed Surgery After Losing Vibrator in Butt

A TikTok star in England's pleasure turned into a real pain in the butt, literally, she says she got a sex toy stuck up there and had to get it surgically removed.

The woman, who goes by the handle @sophzaloafs, shared her horror story on social media ... even posting the X-ray images of a vibrator inside her body.

The TikToker says things got out of hand when she was using the 3-inch toy, and when she couldn't get it out, she sought medical help.

She says she couldn't go to the hospital the night it happened, so she tried sleeping with the vibrator inside ... but the toy continued to buzz throughout the night, causing an uncomfortable situation.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

When she finally went to the hospital the next morning, she says doctors struggled to get it out ... and the only option was a surgical procedure.