Ten Pennsylvania H.S. Students Charged In Football Hazing, Sexual Assault Case

Ten Pennsylvania H.S. students have been charged ... after a month-long investigation into hazing and sexual assault allegations involving the school's football team.

As we previously reported, Middletown Area High School's football season was canceled in August after several cell phone videos surfaced that appeared to show serious hazing incidents at the school.

The Superintendent of MAHS said the footage was "disturbing and upsetting." Other officials said one of the videos showed two players restraining a group of students while poking two boys with a muscle therapy gun and other athletic equipment in the turf room.

Lower Swatara Township Police and the Criminal Investigation Division of the District Attorney’s Office in Dauphin County opened an investigation ... and on Wednesday, Dauphin County District Attorney Francis T. Chardo announced they're charging 10 students in the case.

"Two students, both seventeen years of age, have been charged with multiple counts of criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, and hazing," Chardo said in a statement.

The other students were charged with various offenses from unlawful restraint, simple assault, hazing, and violating hazing statute.

Officials say the cases will be handled through the juvenile system.

According to officials, the investigation revealed that six student-athletes -- ages ranging from 14 to 17 -- were victims in the case ... but there could be more.

"As many as six other students may have been assaulted but they have been reluctant to cooperate with the police," Chardo said.