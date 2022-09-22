'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Gets Life In Prison For Murdering Mom

Ryan Grantham, known for playing Jeffery Augustine in "Riverdale," has been sentenced to life behind bars for killing his own mother.

The 24-year-old was sentenced Wednesday in British Columbia, Canada Supreme Court -- approximately 6 months after pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge for the death of his mom, Barbara Waite, back in 2020.

Prosecutors say the disgraced actor recorded his confession and the aftermath of the tragic ordeal with his own camera at the time -- in the clip, he admitted, “I shot her in the back of the head. In the moments after, she would have known it was me.”

Justice Kathleen Ker described the case as heartbreaking, tragic, and life-shattering while giving him the sentence.

According to prosecutors, Grantham shot his mother in the back of the head while she was playing the piano at home -- the following day he loaded his car with guns, ammo, Molotov cocktails, and directions to Rideau Cottage -- where Canadian PM Justin Trudeau lives.

Detectives investigating the case say Grantham later confessed he was attempting to kill Trudeau and wrote about his goal in a journal.