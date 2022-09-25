Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Behind this swooshed-up image is a guy whose comedic talents landed him on "Saturday Night Live" a time or two ... as well as playing a doctor in "30 Rock" ... showing he's not just draped in drama with his 13 Primetime Emmy nominations.

This actor isn't typically a mad man but when he is, you can watch him being a devilishly handsome advertising executive. And, when his pal and co-star Kristen Wiig's car breaks down, you can find him in his Porsche screaming, "You are no longer my number three!"