Portola Festival Draws Out-of-Control Crowds That Stormed Stage

The Portola Festival in San Francisco was out of control Saturday, and it was impossible not to look and recall the tragedy in Houston.

The event went down at Pier 80 in San Fran, and it was packed with people ... some of whom stormed the barricades to get inside for Fred Again and Charli XCX.

Whatever security was there ... they were completely overwhelmed. It didn't seem there was any serious attempt to control the crowd.

A big mess inside @PortolaFestival at Pier 80. Hundreds of people jamming up to get inside the warehouse stage with no real direction/crowd control from the venue staff. Some people were getting crushed (hopefully not hurt) @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/9ZE5fjyWCE — Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) September 25, 2022 @SaraDonchey

The Festival runs through Sunday and some of the biggest names in dance music are hitting the stage, including Flume, The Chemical Brothers, Gorgon City, Kaytranada, James Blake, M.I.A., Lane 8, Peggy Gou, Fatboy Slim, Caroline Polachek, Toro Y Moi, Caribou, Jamie xx, Four Tet+Floating Points and more.

The Festival is produced by Goldenvoice ... the same org that puts on Coachella.

