Travis Scott Fans Climb Barricades, Stampede Into Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival just opened its gates, and fans literally could not wait to get inside -- stampeding past each other ... which Trav seemed to appreciate.

The rapper posted a wild video Saturday morning showing ticketholders for the Houston-based music event climbing over the barricades and rushing to the entry gates to get in as the doors opened -- with folks of all ages, including what appear to be little kids.

It doesn't look like anyone was harmed by the massive swarm in this clip -- no security in sight, BTW -- but it's still pretty frightening ... 'cause people could've easily gotten hurt.

For his part, Trav wrote of the chaotic scene ... "DA YOUTH DEM CONTROL THE FREQUENCY. EVERYONE HAVE FUN. RAGERS SET TONE WHEN I COME OUT TONIGHT. BE SAFE RAGE HARD. AHHHHHHHHHHH." From our view, he's kinda sending mixed signals here.

Be safe ... but yeah, act crazy too. That's interesting, considering TS has a history of being accused of inciting riots and encouraging fans to become unruly at his shows. He's been arrested for the former at least twice, and got sued for the latter in 2017.

It should be noted Travis himself didn't directly have a hand in making these fine people to lose their minds -- but he certainly seems to, at least, be half cosigning the pandemonium.