Kylie Jenner and Drake Are Not Dating Despite Report

Kylie Jenner and Drake are in a relationship ... but it's the same relationship they've been in for a long time -- just friends.

Sources close to both Kylie and Drake tell TMZ ... they are not spending any romantic time together, as other outlets have reported or speculated. We're told they've been at some events together -- including the rapper's recent 33rd birthday party -- simply because they are pals.

Their friendship has endured despite Drake's beef with Kylie's bro-in-law, Kanye West, but our sources add ... in no way, shape or form are they dating.

We're also told Kylie currently isn't seeing anyone at all and has no desire to do so ... she's happy for now just being a mom to Stormi.

We broke the story ... Kylie's still been spending a lot of time with Travis Scott since their split -- cohabiting at her crib and doing fun stuff with their daughter together. Our sources say they are maintaining a good friendship and plan on a lot of quality family time together during the upcoming holidays.