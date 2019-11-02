Drake Buys Heart-Shaped Diamond Ring For His Birthday

Exclusive Getty

Drake is showering himself with expensive gifts for his 33rd birthday ... dropping more than half a million dollars for a custom diamond ring in the shape of a heart.

Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... the "Hotline Bling" rapper purchased a 22-carat, heart-shaped diamond ring from Gemma Fine Jewelry as a bday present to himself, and the piece is valued between $600,000 and $800,000.

As you can see, the diamonds are mounted in a platinum setting ... and we're told it's extremely difficult to make a heart-shaped ring of this size -- making this a very rare find.

Drake debuted his shiny new bling at the party -- what better occasion, right -- and on another finger he was rocking his customized $150K Toronto Raptors NBA championship ring.

Our sources say Drake was heavily involved in designing his newest ring, working alongside Gemma Fine founder Ori Vechler … and he's adding it to a growing collection of heart-shaped jewelry.