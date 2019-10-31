Travis Scott Pulls Out of Vegas Festival Headlining Gig

Breaking News Getty

Travis Scott's pulling out of a big music festival in Las Vegas this weekend ... seemingly because he needs more time to heal his injured knee.

The rapper just announced he won't be able to make it for his headlining gig at Day N Vegas -- which is going down at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds Friday through Sunday.

TO ALL RAGERS AT @DayNVegas2019 IM SORRY THAT I CANT PULL UP BUT I PROMISE TO BE BACK SO SOON ON GANG — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 31, 2019 @trvisXX

Scott apologized on Twitter to all the ragers planning on attending, saying he's unable to "pull up" but promises to be back soon.

Trav was set to take the main stage on Saturday, but now that honor goes to Future x Metro Boomin. J Cole's headlining Friday and Kendrick Lamar on Sunday.

Play video content TMZ.com

We broke the story ... Travis suffered a dislocated knee while performing earlier this month at NYC's Rolling Loud Fest. He landed on his leg awkwardly as he was jumping up and down during a song, but popped up and finished the show nonetheless.