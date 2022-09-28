Cara Delevingne Looks Great Amid Recent Concerns at Paris Fashion Week

Cara Delevingne is looking incredible as she gets back to work showing off a new fashion collection -- and that could be a heartening sight for friends who've been worried since a couple weeks ago when they say she was in a very bad way.

Cara was out at a Paris Fashion Week party Tuesday for her Cara Loves Karl collection ... a gender-neutral line she announced last month, inspired by her close friendship with the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The model posted a similar fit on Instagram Tuesday -- also from the collection -- and got a ton of love from her fans in the comments.

Of course, this outing comes after one of Cara's closest pals, Margot Robbie, was visibly distraught earlier this month shortly after leaving Cara's home.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ ... Cara's been struggling for a while -- initially with mental health issues, but now the people closest to her believe she needs rehab, too.

We're told Margot and other friends have been advocating for her to get into a treatment program.