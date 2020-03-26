Cara Delevingne Brings New Dog on Grocery Store Run With Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne is the proud new foster parent of an adorable little puppy ... and she's already bringing the pooch on her essential coronavirus errands!!!

The "Suicide Squad" star and her girlfriend, Ashley Benson, hit up Erewhon Market in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon ... stocking up on some quarantine food and showing off their furry friend.

Cara says she's fostering two dogs during coronavirus quarantine, Bowie and Hendrix ... and Ashley carried one over her shoulder as they ventured into the store.

As we reported ... more and more people are adopting and fostering pets during the coronavirus pandemic, giving the adorable animals some much-needed companionship and love, and more importantly, a home.

Cara and Ashley definitely seem to be loving their new pups ... and she's encouraging other folks to follow her lead.