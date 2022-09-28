'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for his portrayal of Finn Cotter in "Heartland," died last week after an apparent fall, this according to his family.

His sister, Stephanie, told the Hollywood Reporter that Robert passed away Friday in an Ontario, CA, hospital from injuries he suffered during the fall. No official cause of death has been released.

An online obit described Robert as an "athlete, an actor, and a great brother" who loved to help others and always wanted to achieve more. It ended with ... "Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film."

Growing up in Toronto, Robert would tell his dad to call him "Robbie Van Damme" after his favorite actor, Jean-Claude Van Damme. Robert was a bartender before he got his big break in TV, landing roles in "Heartland," "Ransom," "American Gods" and "Designated Survivor." He also made a splash as Kit Jennings in the popular Netflix series "Slasher."

UPtv — which streams episodes of Heartland — released a statement on IG, calling Robert "an amazing talent, gone too soon," next to a photo of him with costar Amber Mitchell.

The network added ... "We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers."

Robert is survived by his parents, Robert and Lisa, and 3 sisters Brittany, Krystal and Stephanie.

He was 33.