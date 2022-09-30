Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bella Hadid Walks Runway Topless, Gets Dress Spray-Painted On At Fashion Show

9/30/2022 5:38 PM PT
Bella Hadid walked topless down the runway, covering her breasts with her hands ... and then she had a dress spray-painted onto her body.

The fashionable scene went down Friday at the Coperni fashion show during Paris Fashion Week 2022, with Bella getting her dress spray-painted on for the grand finale.

It took a team of three to paint Bella's body ... the first coat was latex and then multiple coats of white paint followed ... and when the dust settled, Bella was standing there fully clothed.

Bella walked out in heels and panties, covering up until the paint started spraying. She stayed pretty still while the painters did their thing, lifting up her arms so the dress could take form.

The model's been pretty busy on the runway in Paris ... she was also on the catwalk earlier in the day for Victoria Beckham's show, and she hit the runway Thursday with sister Gigi Hadid.

Paris ... where fashion meets art.

