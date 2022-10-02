Soccer Match Stampede in Indonesia Kills At Least 147 Fans

At least 174 people were killed Saturday after a stampede erupted during an Indonesian soccer match.

The state of football in my country, 127 died, more than 100 injured, this is so sad, sending prayers to the family of the deceased#kanjuruhan #AremavsPersebaya #indonesia pic.twitter.com/lWmOiMzq3r — Bored Dude (@ProudCityzens) October 1, 2022 @ProudCityzens

It was a horrifying scene ... fans swarmed the field and opposing sides squared off as they fought violently.

BREAKING: More than 100 people died after a riot broke out at an Liga 1 football match between Arema and Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia pic.twitter.com/YsDWQfbkRZ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 1, 2022 @TheInsiderPaper

Police were at a loss, firing rounds of tear gas. In fact, it was a fatal move, because fans ran for the exits ... causing a stampede.

At least 34 people were reportedly trampled to death. Others died by suffocation.

More than 300 others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, but a number of them died en route or once they got to the ER.

There are reports 180 of the injured are not doing well.

#Breaking: Just in - Reports of mass rioting going on at police vehicles, in #Indonesia, after they found out that riot police inside the stadium caused the death of 153 people. pic.twitter.com/vR8IYrMYxe — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) October 2, 2022 @sotiridi