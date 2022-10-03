Russian Rapper Against Ukraine War Dies by Suicide After Being Drafted
War in Ukraine Russian Rapper Dies by Suicide ... After Being Drafted in War He Opposed
10/3/2022 7:28 AM PT
A Russian rapper who was opposed to his country's invasion of Ukraine jumped from a high-rise building to his death ... after being drafted to fight in the war.
27-year-old rapper Walkie posted a video in which he said, "If you are watching this video, then I am no longer alive. I can't take the sin of murder on my soul and I don't want to. I am not ready to kill for any ideals."
Walkie went on ... "I choose to remain in history forever. As a man who did not support what was happening I am not ready to take up arms and kill my own kind."
He had already served in the Russian Army, and despised the experience. This time around he tried to get a deferment because of mental illness, but that did not fly with the Russian military.
Walkie was 27.
RIP
If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.