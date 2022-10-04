F1's Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly Hilariously Butcher Adele Song ... In Karaoke Sesh

Play video content

If you're a big fan of Adele's hit song, "Hello," you may wanna say "goodbye" to F1 stars Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly ... 'cause the AlphaTauri drivers sang a horrendous rendition of the ballad this week -- and it's hilarious!!

Gasly shared the footage fresh off the Singapore GP ... showing the friends/teammates absolutely butchering the 2015 tune at a karaoke studio in Tokyo.

Both guys do their best at belting the challenging chorus ... but let's be honest, they're both better behind the wheel than a mic.

It was all in good fun, though ... as Yuki and Pierre couldn't help but smile throughout the teammate bonding.

The Singapore GP was a bummer for Tsunoda, who didn't finish the race. Gasly finished 10th.

Yuki and Pierre are pretty much inseparable ... and have gotten pretty close during their time with AlphaTauri.

Nice to see they were quick to turn things around and have a bit of R&R before the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.