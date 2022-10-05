Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Go to Dinner with Kid Rock

But We Can Still Be Friends!!!

In a country where people routinely feel hatred for those with whom they disagree politically, it's nice to see some people can still agree to disagree, and still be friends.

Cindy Crawford, a registered Democrat, and Rande Gerber, a registered Independent, broke bread with Kid Rock, a Trump Republican Thursday night in Santa Monica.

Play video content BACKGRID

The trio hit up Giorgio Baldi and even drove there together. We're told they've been friends for years.

And there's more ... we're told they went inside and tennis legend John McEnroe, who is Democrat-friendly, joined them for dinner.

As you know, Cindy and Rande are best buds with George and Amal Clooney, both die-hard Dems, so they clearly don't pick their friends or jettison them based on politics.

We saw this recently, where Democrat Tom Hanks sat down for lunch with Republican Tim Allen.