Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

President Biden Tells Fort Myers Beach Mayor, 'No One F***s with a Biden'

President Biden Tells Fort Myers Beach Mayor ... 'No One F***s with a Biden!!!'

10/5/2022 12:54 PM PT
PRESIDENTIAL PROFANITY

President Biden had another one of those moments, where he became so engrossed in a convo he forgot there was a hot mic ... and it was something!

The Prez was in Florida to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian, and had just held a joint news conference with FL Governor Ron DeSantis. He was talking to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy. It's unclear what the 2 were chatting about, but at one point the President blurts out, "No one f***s with a Biden." The Mayor responds, "You're God damn right!"

Hurricane Ian Damage in Fort Myers
Launch Gallery
Hurricane Ian Damage in Fort Myers Launch Gallery
Getty

Biden then says, "You can't argue with your brother outside the house." The Mayor says, "That's exactly right."

It seems -- SEEMS -- they may be talking about the fact Biden and DeSantis -- who could end up going head-to-head in 2024 -- shared the stage and came together to deal with the disaster, but we don't know.

It's reminiscent of Biden's famous f-bomb that he dropped when he was Veep, turning to Barack Obama near a hot mic after their health care reform victory, saying, "This is a big f***ing deal!"

At any rate, it's good to see opponents coming together -- at least for a time -- for an important purpose.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later