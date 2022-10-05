President Biden Tells Fort Myers Beach Mayor ... 'No One F***s with a Biden!!!'

Play video content

President Biden had another one of those moments, where he became so engrossed in a convo he forgot there was a hot mic ... and it was something!

The Prez was in Florida to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian, and had just held a joint news conference with FL Governor Ron DeSantis. He was talking to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy. It's unclear what the 2 were chatting about, but at one point the President blurts out, "No one f***s with a Biden." The Mayor responds, "You're God damn right!"

Biden then says, "You can't argue with your brother outside the house." The Mayor says, "That's exactly right."

It seems -- SEEMS -- they may be talking about the fact Biden and DeSantis -- who could end up going head-to-head in 2024 -- shared the stage and came together to deal with the disaster, but we don't know.

It's reminiscent of Biden's famous f-bomb that he dropped when he was Veep, turning to Barack Obama near a hot mic after their health care reform victory, saying, "This is a big f***ing deal!"