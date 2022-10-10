Porn Star Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back in Foam Pit at TwitchCon

Play video content

Adult film star and Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has a shattered back, but the injury didn't happen the way you think -- instead, she took a nasty jump into a foam pit -- one that reportedly wasn't deep enough to meet regulations.

Adriana was no match for the pit at TwitchCon in San Diego Saturday ... doing a victory leap off her platform after winning a foam jousting match against fellow streamer EdyBot.

The jump's pretty impressive, as seen from the convention's live stream ... but it's the landing that's rough -- she tries crawling out of the pit to no avail, which is when someone comes to her aid to find out what went down.

Adriana took to Twitter the next day, telling her fans, "Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support."

Standard foam pits, used primarily for gymnastics, should have pit-liner foam, according to manufacturers -- this pit was reportedly less than 2 feet deep when AC had her accident.

She apparently wasn't the only one who got banged up in the pit -- someone else dislocated her knee, and tweeted ... "Be careful on this thing guys. I'm currently at the hospital seeing if I broke anything."