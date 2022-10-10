Cardi B Shoots Down Her Own Ice Spice 'Munch' Freestyle

Cardi B injected new life into rising New York rapper Ice Spice's viral hit "Munch (Feelin' U)" with a sample rap over the weekend ... but that seems to be where the remixing starts and stops on her end.

The Bronx rap star got fans -- and Ice Spice -- riled up after sharing a snippet of a freestyle over the 'Munch' beat where she slammed "bum hoes" for not being on her level, but smiles were quickly turned upside down when she shot down plans of ever releasing the song.

According to Cardi, she was just "having fun" and didn't love her verse enough to put it out officially.

The exposure will still go the distance in helping Ice Spice solidify her budding career which has been a whirlwind affair, best highlighted by Drake unfollowing the young artist on Instagram after the two hung out in his Toronto backyard during OVO Fest '22 this past August.

Ice recently addressed Drake's IG unfollow during her first BET Hip Hop Awards ... and said she has no hard feelings about Champagne Papi's cold shoulder ... but also doesn't know why he did it.