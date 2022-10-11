Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' After 12 Years

Blake Shelton is stepping away from the coach's chair ... he says the upcoming season of "The Voice" will be his last.

Blake made the announcement Tuesday, explaining he's been wrestling with the idea of leaving the singing competition show for a while now.

As one of the longest-tenured coaches, Blake says his 12 years on the NBC show have been a hell of a ride, and he's thanking everyone who had a hand in pulling off the twice-a-week live show.

Blake says he's made lifelong bonds with tons of folks on the show, including wife Gwen Stefani and host Carson Daly.

BS is also giving a shoutout to all the singers who have appeared on "The Voice" during his 12 years, especially those who picked him to be their coach.

Blake ends by saying the show wouldn't be what it is today without the fans.

No word on who will replace Blake as a coach.