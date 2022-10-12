Alex McCord From 'RHONY' 'Memba Her?!
Alex McCord From 'RHONY' Memba Her?!
10/12/2022 12:01 AM PT
American TV personality and author Alex McCord was 34 years old when she made her debut on Bravo's reality series "The Real Housewives of New York City" back in 2008.
Joining Alex in the dramatic series included Bethenny Frankel as the 'skinny girl' empress, Ramona Singer as the turtle time wrangler with 'crazy eyes,' Luann de Lesseps as the countess and former model, Jill Zarin as the fabric store owner from Long Island, Sonja Morgan as the outgoing recent divorcee and Kelly Killoren Bensimon as the ultimate social lite and horseback rider.