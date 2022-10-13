Parkland Shooting Victim's Mom Hopes Prison Inmates 'Take Care' of Nikolas Cruz

Play video content TMZ.com

Nikolas Cruz's life might have been spared by a jury, but at least one mother of one of his victims is hoping it's a different story once Cruz is locked up in prison.

A livid Lori Alhadeff, mother of Alyssa Alhadeff, spoke to us shortly after Judge Elizabeth Scherer read the jury's recommendation of life without parole. Lori suggests the jurors may have decided against the death penalty because Cruz allegedly suffered from mental illness, or his rough upbringing ... but as far as she's concerned he knew exactly what he was doing.

That's why she says once Cruz is officially sentenced, she'd like to see one of the prisoners he's locked up with "take care" of him ... and she's not saying that in a nice way.

Lori says the jury's decision was both awful and disgusting, and you could see those emotions Thursday morning on the faces of several family members in court.

As we've reported, the jury recommended life in prison for Cruz ... after they were unable to unanimously decide on the death penalty.

Cruz murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School back in 2018. Lori's daughter, Alyssa, was just 14 when she was gunned down.

Lori says it's just not fair Cruz gets to live behind bars and enjoy all the amenities in prison like watching TV, while she has to visit her daughter at a cemetery. She says he's a sick animal who doesn't deserve redemption ... and shouldn't live another day.