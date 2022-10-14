Hall of Fame Pitcher Bruce Sutter Dead At 69

Bruce Sutter -- the first MLB pitcher to enter the Hall of Fame without starting a game -- has passed away. He was 69.

The star reliever played for the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves over the course of his career ... winning a World Series in 1982.

Sutter was the National League saves leader in five different seasons ... and won the Cy Young in 1979.

MLB commish Rob Manfred released a statement on Sutter's passing ... saying he had an "incredible baseball success story."

"Bruce will be remembered as one of the best pitchers in the histories of two of our most historic franchises," he added. "On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my condolences to Bruce’s family, his friends and his fans in Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta and throughout our game."

Sutter -- a 6-time All-Star -- was the fourth reliever to get voted into Cooperstown in 2006 ... getting the nod on his 13th year of eligibility.

On top of the Baseball Hall, Sutter is also in the Cubs and Cardinals Hall of Fame ... and his #42 is retired in St. Louis.