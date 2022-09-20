L.A. Dodgers Legend Maury Wills Dead At 89

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills -- the MVP of the 1962 MLB season -- has sadly died at 89 years old ... the team announced Tuesday.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills," L.A. officials wrote in a tweet. "Our thoughts are with Wills' family, teammates and friends."

A cause of death was not revealed.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’ family, teammates and friends. pic.twitter.com/zCtmuSUB0o — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2022 @Dodgers

Wills -- one of the greatest base stealers of all time -- initially broke into the Big Leagues with the Dodgers way back in 1959 after a lengthy career in the minors ... and he quickly became one of the best players in the sport.

The shortstop made an All-Star team in his third season with the club -- and then won league MVP honors in '62, after hitting .299 and stealing 104 bases.

Wills went on to help the Dodgers win three World Series titles ... and finished his 14-year career with seven total All-Star selections and two Gold Gloves.

Following the end of his playing days, Wills went on to manage the Seattle Mariners in the 1980 season -- before he was fired prior to the end of the 1981 season.

Wills later went on to work as a spring training instructor for the Dodgers.

Wills had such an impact on baseball, Dave Roberts, L.A.'s manager, currently wears No. 30 as an homage to the former Dodgers great.