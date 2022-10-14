Herschel Walker Flashes Seemingly Bogus Badge at GA Debate

Play video content Fox 5

Herschel Walker showed up to his Georgia Senate debate Friday, expecting barbs from his opponent, incumbent Raphael Warnock ... but ended up getting a scolding from the debate's moderator for intentionally breaking the rules with a seemingly bogus badge.

The two shared the stage in Savannah to mix it up before the election next month, and when someone asked a question about policing, Warnock pivoted into an accusation aimed at the former Georgia Bulldog star running back.

"One thing I have not done ... I've never pretended to be a police officer," the Senator said, "And I never threatened a shoot-out with the police."

Warnock's accusations were met by applause and cheers from the crowd, so a flustered Walker tried to cut in.

"You know what's so funny?" and the 1982 Heisman winner flashed what appeared to be a fake police badge ... "I am with many police officers, and at the same time..."

The debate moderator cut him off, sternly and sharply called him out ... "You have a prop. That's not allowed Sir! ... You're very aware of the rules, aren't you?"

Warnock was referring to Walker's claims of being a cop when in reality he's an “honorary deputy” in Cobb County, a distinction former DeKalb County district attorney J. Tom Morgan told WaPo was nothing more than a "political token" that holds no power.

The "shoot-out" comment stems from a new AP report that in 2001, Walker's therapist called police in Irving, Texas, saying he was "volatile," armed and scaring his estranged wife. The officers went to his suburban Dallas residence and later said Walked had "talked about having a shoot-out with police."

The badge debacle is just the latest in a string of calamities in the Walker campaign. Two weeks ago, a woman claimed Walker -- a pro-life Republican candidate --- paid for her abortion, prompting his son Christian to blast him on social media. Also, last week, Home Depot came out to make sure people knew it was not donating to his campaign.

