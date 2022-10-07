Home Depot Says It Did Not Donate to Herschel Walker Amid Boycott

The internet is up in arms about Home Depot after reports it allegedly donated serious dough to Herschel Walker's U.S. Senate campaign -- and while the company tells us it didn't happen, it's also clarifying where the wires got crossed.

A rep for Home Depot tells TMZ the claims just aren't true ... specifying, "Home Depot's PAC (political action committee) hasn't donated to Walker's or (Raphael) Warnock's campaigns."

We're told the connection to the company likely came out because Home Depot's co-founder, Bernie Marcus, did donate to Walker's campaign. The company rep points out Marcus left the company more than 2 decades ago, adding "his views do not represent the company."

People online have been calling for a boycott of Home Depot following the reports claiming the company donated more than $1 million to Walker's campaign.

The rep says Home Depot is "working on correcting misinformation online now."

As we reported, the ex-NFL star and Senate candidate has been getting dragged over his "pro-life" beliefs ... in light of a woman coming forward and insisting Walker got her pregnant and paid for her to have an abortion in 2009.