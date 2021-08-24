NFL's Herschel Walker To Run For U.S. Senate ... In Georgia!!!

NFL legend Herschel Walker is following in his buddy Donald Trump's footsteps and starting his own political career ... by running for U.S. Senate in the state of Georgia.

Walker officially filed paperwork for the seat -- currently held by Democratic U.S Sen. Raphael Warnock -- with the Federal Elections Commission on Tuesday ... and is surely expected to get public support from #45.

Of course, Trump and Walker have been tight for decades ... dating back to when the running back played for the USFL's New Jersey Generals, which the businessman owned at the time.

Walker later appeared on Trump's 'Celebrity Apprentice' show in 2009 ... and was "fired" in the 8th episode.

Trump even added Walker to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition in 2018 ... where he still serves as council chairman.

Trump said back in March that it would be "fantastic" if Walker ran ... saying, he would be "unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL."

"He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!"

Walker made an emotional speech at his Republican National Convention last August, saying POTUS was not a racist.

"It hurt my soul to hear the terrible names that people called Donald. The worst one is racist," Walker said at the convention.

"I take it as a personal insult that people would think I've had a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don't know what they're talking about."