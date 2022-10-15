Robert Kraft Surprise NYC Wedding, Tom Brady Watches, Elton John Performs

Robert Kraft proves you're never too old to find love ... because he tied the knot Friday in a star-studded, surprise wedding.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft married Dr. Dana Blumberg in a star-studded surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night

The octogenarian owner of the New England Patriots is now the husband of 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg.

250 folks showed up for a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" soiree in lower Manhattan ... not a whiff that this was a till-death-do-us-part bash.

Among the guests who were appropriately surprised ... Tom Brady and a bunch of other ex-Pats, Meek Mill and Jon Bon Jovi. Tom, btw, showed up alone.

A 10-minute video played -- a video Bob and Dana put together -- and then Al Michaels introduced them to the crowd.

It was a traditional Jewish ceremony ... Kraft smashed a glass during the nuptials.

Oh, and yes, there was entertainment, and it wasn't the Bar Mitzvah band. How's Elton John and Ed Sheeran!!!