Atlanta Councilmember Who Proclaimed 'Kanye West Day' Wouldn't Do It Again

The former Atlanta city councilmember who spearheaded the city's "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him ... she says she wouldn't bestow the honor now, in light of his recent controversial statements.

Natalyn Archibong was on the Atlanta City Council last year when she introduced a proclamation honoring Ye -- who was born in ATL -- with his own day, but now she is bidding him "a shocked and disgusted adieu."

Natalyn says she doesn't want to engage in revisionist history, but says she would NOT give Kanye the same proclamation now because of his recent comments about George Floyd's death and his anti-Semitic Tweets.

TMZ broke the story ... Atlanta proclaimed July 22, 2021 "Kanye West Day" after he launched his Donda tour in ATL.

Natalyn, the driving force behind the proclamation, says the proclamation was a one-time thing and can't be repeated or erased ... and she says there were 4 main reasons for commemorating Kanye with his own day.

She mentions Ye's Donda tour starting in Atlanta, his birth in Atlanta and his mother, Donda West, attending Morris Brown College, an HBCU in Atlanta. Lastly, Natalyn says "the proclamation was an acknowledgment of his substantial contribution to the arts."

Of course, Kanye's stoked a ton of controversy ever since, and Natalyn says the "July 2021 proclamation did not envision that in 2022, the artist formerly known as Kanye West would boldly make such ugly and hurtful statements."