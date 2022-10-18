Lewis Hamilton Gifted Honorary Ball At First Broncos Game As Co-Owner

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton got a firsthand look at his new team on Monday ... hitting up the Broncos vs. Chargers game -- and he left with a souvenir!!

The Mercedes driver hit up SoFi Stadium to catch his Broncos in action for the first time since joining the team's ownership group ... and while the game ended up being a dud, he clearly had a great time.

Sir Lewis -- who's in the U.S. leading up to the Grand Prix in Austin this weekend -- got the VIP treatment at the game ... and was on the field at some points throughout the night.

The team had a special present for Hamilton, too -- an honorary game ball!!

First game being a part of this organization. Thanks for the warm welcome ❤️ @Broncos country, LET’S RIDE 🐎🏈 pic.twitter.com/cVI0pSq49e — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 18, 2022 @LewisHamilton

The ball says "Denver Broncos Football Club 2022" ... and "A New Chapter in Broncos History."

"First game being a part of this organization. Thanks for the warm welcome ❤️," Hamilton said on Twitter.

The Walton-Penner family -- which bought the team for a record $4.65 billion back in June -- announced Hamilton joined the ownership group back in August ... saying they're "delighted" to bring Hamilton on board.

The dude certainly seems to be fitting in with the team ... 'cause he also referenced Russell Wilson's viral battle cry.