Wisconsin Launches Probe Into Leaked Private Photos of Women's Volleyball Team

The University of Wisconsin and its police department have launched an investigation after private photos and video of the women's volleyball team, never meant to be seen publicly, were published online.

The Badgers' athletic department released a statement Wednesday afternoon stating the student-athletes reached out to the UW-Madison Police Department when they realized pics they'd taken were going around social media.

"We are aware that private photos and video of UW volleyball student-athletes that were never intended to be shared publicly are being circulated digitally," UW Athletics said.

"The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes' privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes."

"UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent."

The photos and videos are believed to have been taken after the team clinched the Big Ten title in November of last year. One of the photos reportedly shows several members of the team lifting their sports bras and posing. The photos were private and never meant to be seen publicly.

Most of the photos have been taken down off the internet.

"Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes," UW Athletics said, "and we are providing them with the appropriate services and resources."