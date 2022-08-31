Cops Release Photo Of Couple Suspected Of Engaging In Sex Act At A's Game

No arrests have been made in the case of the couple accused of engaging in a sex act at an A's game earlier this month -- but cops say they at least have a pic of the suspects ... releasing it to TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

The Oakland Police Dept. tells us it believes the man in the black shirt and the woman in the pink pants are the ones who got a little too frisky in the stands at the A's vs. Mariners game at RingCentral Coliseum on Aug. 21.

According to cops, the couple is alleged to have committed the crime of a lewd act in public. We're told if charged and convicted, each could be facing up to 6 months behind bars and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Police tell us they're still on the hunt for the suspects ... and are encouraging anyone with info on the two to reach out to the OPD Special Victims Section at (510) 238-3641.

Two people were seen engaging in an apparent sex act at the Rogers Centre during last night's Blue Jays game, much to the surprise of anyone near them in the 500s. pic.twitter.com/9viHSXLJ8L — blogTO (@blogTO) August 30, 2022 @blogTO