Cops Investigating Alleged Sex Act In Stands At Oakland A's Game
8/22/2022 10:54 AM PT
A couple allegedly engaged in a sex act in the stands at the Oakland A's game on Sunday ... and now, police tell TMZ Sports they're investigating it all.
The two MLB fans were accused of going at it at some point during the Athletics' tilt with the Seattle Mariners at RingCentral Coliseum ... when a spectator in another part of the stadium appeared to capture the two getting it on in one of the last rows of the venue.
Footage appears to show the woman performing oral sex on the man for several seconds.
An Oakland Police Dept. spokesperson says cops are aware of the allegations ... and have launched a probe into the matter.
"The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this until after the game," the spokesperson said, "and we have initiated an investigation."
If charged and ultimately convicted, we're told the penalty for the offense is up to 6 months behind bars and/or a fine of up to $1,000.